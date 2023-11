Vosler elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Vosler made the Reds' Opening Day roster out of camp this past spring, but he was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville before the end of April after slashing just .161/.200/.371 with 25 strikeouts across 65 plate appearances. The 30-year-old corner infielder will probably have to settle for a minor-league contract leading into the 2024 campaign.