Vosler is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Since the Rays are deploying a lefty (Jalen Beeks) as their opening pitcher Monday, the lefty-hitting Vosler will take a seat for the third time in five games, with his other two absences also coming against southpaws. Wil Myers will get the nod at first base Monday, but Vosler should have a clear path to regular playing time versus righties at least until Joey Votto (shoulder/biceps) is activated from the 10-day injured list.