The Mariners selected Vosler's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Vosler, 30, has slashed .289/.357/.526 with 20 home runs over 89 games this season with Tacoma. He's mostly played first base and right field with Tacoma but has also seen a bit of action at third base and in left field. Prior reports had suggested that the Mariners would recall Tyler Locklear from Triple-A Tacoma after first baseman Ty France was placed on outright waivers, so Vosler could just be a roster stopgap until France's situation is resolved.