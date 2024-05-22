The Mariners added Diaz to their 40-man roster Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Diaz got off to a hot start at Triple-A Tacoma, allowing just one earned run while striking out 27 batters across 24 frames through his first four outings. He has since slowed down, but the 27-year-old southpaw still holds a solid 3.18 ERA and 1.10 WHIP alongside a 55:9 K:BB through 51 innings. He will remain in the minors for the time being, but continued success could allow him to make his Mariners debut later this summer -- likely as a long reliever.