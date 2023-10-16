Diaz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels are doing some 40-man roster housecleaning and Diaz is one of the guys to lose his spot. He will remain in the organization.
