The Angels optioned Diaz to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
With Jaime Barria (hamstring) returning from the injured list Saturday, Diaz will be squeezed off the major-league roster. The 27-year-old lefty gave up eight runs in seven innings during his stint with the Angels while striking out four batters and walking seven.
