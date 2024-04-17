Diaz has pitched to a 3-0 record, 0.38 ERA and 0.75 WHIP across 24 innings over his first four starts for Triple-A Tacoma.

The 27-year-old southpaw has taken well to his new organization after signing a minor-league deal with the Mariners in January. Diaz has allowed just a single earned run for the Rainiers, highly impressive numbers made all the more noteworthy by the fact he's toiling in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Diaz mustered a solid 2-1 record and 3.49 ERA across 28.1 innings during his first two big-league stints with the Angels in 2021 and 2022, but he had a rough seven-inning tenure with Los Angeles last season during which he posted a 10.29 ERA and 2.86 WHIP. Control has been a persistent issue during Diaz's brief big-league stays in the past, yet his elite 27:1 K:BB thus far with Tacoma thus far suggests he may be starting to turn a corner in that department.