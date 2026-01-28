default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Mariners outrighted Diaz to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Diaz was removed from the Mariners' 40-man roster last week but will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The left-hander has collected a 4.66 ERA and 33:27 K:BB over 46.1 frames covering parts of five seasons at the major-league level.

More News