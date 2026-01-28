Mariners' Jhonathan Diaz: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners outrighted Diaz to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Diaz was removed from the Mariners' 40-man roster last week but will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The left-hander has collected a 4.66 ERA and 33:27 K:BB over 46.1 frames covering parts of five seasons at the major-league level.
More News
-
Mariners' Jhonathan Diaz: Booted from 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Jhonathan Diaz: Optioned to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Jhonathan Diaz: Rejoins big club•
-
Mariners' Jhonathan Diaz: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Jhonathan Diaz: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Jhonathan Diaz: Heading to minor-league camp•