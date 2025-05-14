The Mariners recalled Diaz from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Diaz will link up with the big club for the second time this season, after he previously made a 1.1-inning relief appearance April 1 against the Tigers before being demoted a day later. Since then, Diaz has been getting stretched out a starter at Tacoma and had produced a 5.87 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB over 30.2 innings. Diaz could be available in relief for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, but if he ends up going unused, he might be an option to make a spot start this weekend in San Diego. The Mariners have an opening in the rotation after Bryce Miller (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.