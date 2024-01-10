Diaz has signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Diaz, 27, holds a 4.84 ERA and 24:24 K:BB over 35.1 frames covering parts of three seasons at the big-league level. The left-hander has experience as a starter and reliever and is likely headed to Triple-A Tacoma at the beginning of the 2024 season.