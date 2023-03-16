The Angels reassigned Diaz to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Diaz missed much of last season due to an unspecified injury and was designated for assignment in November. The lefty eventually returned to the Angels on a minor-league contract and got into four games this spring, allowing just one unearned run on one hit while posting a 6:1 K:BB over seven innings. Though he'll likely open the season in Triple-A, Diaz should be among the first candidates for a call-up if Los Angeles has a need for pitching depth during the campaign.