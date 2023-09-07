The Angels recalled Diaz from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Thursday against Cleveland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Diaz has spent all season with Salt Lake, putting up a 4.55 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 87 innings -- primarily as a multi-inning reliever. He had a solid run with the Angels last season to the tune of a 2.93 ERA over 15.1 frames, and the team will hope to get similar production out of Diaz as he faces a Guardians offense that ranks 27th in baseball with a .689 OPS. Gerardo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.