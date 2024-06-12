Diaz allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings to take a no-decision versus the White Sox on Tuesday.

Diaz gave up back-to-back home runs to Andrew Vaughn and Paul DeJong in the third inning, but the Mariners were able to bounce back from that. It was a passable first outing of the season for Diaz, who got the spot start after Bryan Woo (arm) was scratched. Diaz posted a 67:16 K:BB over 66.1 innings with Triple-A Tacoma prior to his call-up. It's unclear if the 27-year-old southpaw will get another turn in the rotation.