The Mariners recalled Diaz from Triple-A Tacoma, and he'll start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander will start in place of Bryan Woo, who was scratched Tuesday for unspecified reasons. It will be Diaz's first MLB appearance of the campaign, but he's enjoyed a strong year at Tacoma with a 2.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 67:16 K:BB across 66.1 innings. The lack of walks is a notable improvement from 2023, as Diaz had a 4.4 BB/9 at Triple-A and walked seven over seven frames in the big leagues.