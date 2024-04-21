Clase went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Rockies on Saturday.

The dynamic rookie emptied the bases in the fifth inning with a single to right that rolled by Rockies right fielder Sean Bouchard, allowing Ty France, Cal Raleigh and Mitch Garver to cross the plate. Clase, who has elite speed, tried to follow his teammates' lead, but he was thrown out on his headfirst slide at home. Nevertheless, it was another productive night with the bat for Clase, who's now reached safely in all four of his big-league games and knocked in at least one run in three of them.