The Mariners optioned Clase to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Clase's most recent stint in the big leagues lasted 10 days, but he made just three starts over that span and hadn't received a plate appearance in nearly a week. The 22-year-old will go back to receiving regular reps at Tacoma.
