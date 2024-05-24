Clase was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to the Mariners on Friday.

The 22-year-old outfielder was optioned at the end of April to Seattle's minor-league affiliate in Tacoma but will make his major league return with infielder Luis Urias being optioned down. Clase has appeared in nine games for the Mariners this season, going 6-for-27 with three RBI and two stolen bases.