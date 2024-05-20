Mariners manager Scott Servais said that Polanco (hamstring) will be available off the bench Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Polanco is missing a sixth straight start Monday, but he's progressed enough with his right hamstring issue that he could enter mid-game, if needed. It would appear he'll have a shot to be back in the lineup Tuesday.
