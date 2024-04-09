Rodriguez, who's hitting .186 over 46 plate appearances across 11 games, is actively making adjustments amid his slump, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Rodriguez has just one extra-base hit, which came in his first at-bat of the season, and sports a career-high 28.3 percent strikeout rate over the modest sample that is the 2024 season so far. However, Rodriguez does seem to be running into at least some poor luck when putting the ball in play -- he has a .257 xBA per Statcast, and his .267 BABIP is considerably lower than the .345 and .330 figures he posted in his first two seasons -- and manager Scott Servais remains confident a breakout is coming. "Again, I'm looking at his most recent stuff, I know he came in early yesterday, he made some adjustments just trying to get the ball out front a little bit more," Servais said. "I talk about it, and I'm serious about it, when he hits the ball in the air, it is awesome. He just hits it so hard."