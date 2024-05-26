Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals.

He provided the Mariners' lone run with his third homer of the season and first since May 12. Rodriguez has been on the biggest fantasy disappointments through two months of the 2024 campaign -- even after Saturday's homer, his OPS sits at .618, exactly 200 points below his mark from last season. Manager Scott Servais recently moved Rodriguez down to the No. 6 spot in the lineup and it looks like that's where the 23-year-old will remain until his bat gets going.