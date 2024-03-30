Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in a win over the Red Sox on Friday.
The Mariners cobbled together just four hits in the 1-0 win, but Rodriguez still managed to put together a serviceable offensive performance. The talented outfielder, who finished Cactus League play with a .394 average over 41 plate appearances, has opened the regular season by hitting safely in each of the first two games after also lacing a double on Opening Day.
