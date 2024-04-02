Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in a win over the Guardians on Monday.

The talented outfielder has managed to hit safely in four of the season's first five games, although he hasn't recorded an extra-base hit outside of his Opening Day double against the Red Sox. Rodriguez did make two stellar defensive plays in the one-run victory and already has two stolen bases when factoring in Monday's swipe. Given his body of work over his first two MLB seasons, the power stroke should begin to emerge in relatively short order.