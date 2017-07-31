Martin went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Sunday against the Mets.

Martin showed that he's a changed man at the plate by taking Seth Lugo deep in his first at-bat since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. The outfielder earned his April demotion with a horrid .111/.172/.130 line in 58 plate appearances, but hit well in the minors and is less than a year removed from a 15-homer, 24-steal campaign in Seattle. While winning back an everyday role won't be easy, Martin's off to a good start.