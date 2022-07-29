Gilbert did not factor in the decision against Houston on Thursday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Gilbert served up a two-run homer to Alex Bregman in the first inning, but he didn't allow the Astros to score again during his subsequent five frames. The right-hander has faced Houston in each of his past two starts and has ended up with almost identical stat lines, allowing two runs on five hits across six innings in each game. He hasn't picked up a win in either outing, though, and remains without a victory since he beat San Diego on July 5.