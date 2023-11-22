Urias is currently projected as the Mariners' starting third baseman following their trade of Eugenio Suarez, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Seattle acquired Urias from Boston last week and he's now at the top of the team's third base depth chart, although it's possible the Mariners bring someone else in at the position this offseason. Urias had a dreadful 2023, posting just a .636 OPS with three homers in 52 games while spending a chunk of the year in the minors. He looked like a solid regular a couple years ago, though, and is just 26 years of age.