Urias will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Urias will stick in the lineup for the seventh time in eight games, but most of his playing time came while infielders J.P. Crawford (oblique) and Jorge Polanco (hamstring) were both out with injuries. Crawford and Polanco are both starting Wednesday, but the Mariners will have room in the lineup for Urias with the left-handed-hitting Josh Rojas hitting the bench against Yankees southpaw Nestor Cortes. Assuming both Crawford and Polanco are in the clear to handle everyday roles moving forward, Urias looks like he'll be relegated to the short side of a platoon with Rojas.