Urias was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma by Seattle on Friday.
With Seattle deciding to bring back outfielder Jonatan Clase to the majors, Urias will get moved down to the minor-league affiliate in Tacoma. Urias has a slash line of .152/.264/.316 with 12 RBI on the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Gets another start Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Plates pair in Sunday's loss•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Another productive day Sunday•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Lifts third homer in win•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Belts second homer Thursday•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Returns to lineup•