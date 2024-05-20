Urias sent 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a run-scoring double and a run in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

Urias accounted for almost all of the Mariners' offense on the afternoon, plating Luke Raley and Dylan Moore with a single and double, respectively. The 26-year-old snapped an 0-for-15 skid that had encompassed his previous seven games, and his multi-hit effort was his first of a season where he's still carrying an abysmal .162/.279/.338 across 86 plate appearances.