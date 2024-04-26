Urias went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Urias made some noise near the bottom of the order, snapping a 2-2 tie via a 398-foot fifth-inning shot to left center with Dylan Moore aboard. The offseason addition had last left the park way back on April 6, and despite the timely long ball Thursday, Urias is sitting on just a .179 average and .303 OBP across his first 33 plate appearances. However, he's also carrying a .500 slugging percentage, thanks to the fact all five of his hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles, two homers).