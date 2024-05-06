Urias went 1-for-3 with two RBI from a bases-loaded walk and a run-scoring single in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Both of Urias' RBI were particularly noteworthy, as he displayed some timely plate discipline with the bases jammed in the second inning and then drove in the game-tying run with an eighth-inning single that plated Dylan Moore. Urias' .738 OPS belies some of his struggles at the plate, as he's still carrying a .167 average and .286 on-base percentage; however, he's also contributed 10 RBI in 20 games, the byproduct of a .444 average in 14 plate appearances with men in scoring position.