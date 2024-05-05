Urias went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

Urias gave the Mariners a bit of breathing room with a 420-foot shot to center in the fifth, extending Seattle's lead to 3-0 at the time. The offseason addition has now matched the three-homer total he mustered across 52 games in 2023 while logging time with the Brewers and Red Sox, but he's still carrying a worrisome .154 average and .267 on-base percentage. However, the lopsided slash line also includes a career-best .462 slugging percentage, as all six of Urias' hits this season have gone for extra bases (three doubles, three homers).