The Mariners removed Urias from the 40-man roster and outrighted him to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was optioned to Tacoma in late May and has now lost his place on the 40-man roster to make room for the signing of Victor Robles. Urias struggled in 34 games for the Mariners, posting a .152/.264/.316 slash line and 34.1 percent strikeout rate in 91 plate appearances.
