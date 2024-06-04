The Mariners removed Urias from the 40-man roster and outrighted him to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was optioned to Tacoma in late May and has now lost his place on the 40-man roster to make room for the signing of Victor Robles. Urias struggled in 34 games for the Mariners, posting a .152/.264/.316 slash line and 34.1 percent strikeout rate in 91 plate appearances.