Urias (wrist) will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Urias will make his first start since he exited the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Rockies when he was hit by a pitch on the right wrist. The Mariners faced right-handed starting pitchers in both of the ensuing two games, so Urias' absence from the lineup for those contests might have had more to do with his status as a short-side platoon player than because of the injury. Urias will face off against Rangers southpaw Andrew Heaney on Thursday.