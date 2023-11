The Mariners acquired Urias from the Red Sox on Friday in exchange for Isaiah Campbell, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Urias was likely going to be non-tendered by the Red Sox ahead of Friday's deadline had this trade not come together. He posted a disappointing .194/.337/.299 batting line over 177 plate appearances this past year between Milwaukee and Boston, but the former top prospect is only 26 years old and could be a platoon option at second base for the Mariners in 2024.