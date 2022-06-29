The Mariners selected Wilson's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Wilson will receive his first MLB call-up of the season in the wake of fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell straining his right hamstring in Tuesday's win over the Orioles and subsequently landing on the 10-day injured list. The 25-year-old slashed .209/.336/.469 with 12 home runs and eight stolen bases across 238 plate appearances with Tacoma. He has the ability to play all three outfield spots and is expected to serve as a bench piece for Seattle.