The Mariners optioned Wilson to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Wilson's week-long stint in the big leagues came to an end with first baseman Ty France (elbow) being activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his time with Seattle, Wilson appeared in three games and went 1-for-5 with a walk and a run scored.
More News
-
Mariners' Marcus Wilson: Gets first big-league call-up•
-
Mariners' Marcus Wilson: Outrighted off roster•
-
Mariners' Marcus Wilson: Claimed by Seattle•
-
Red Sox's Marcus Wilson: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Marcus Wilson: In Tuesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Marcus Wilson: Banged up after collision•