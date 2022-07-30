site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-marcus-wilson-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Marcus Wilson: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wilson was designated for assignment on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners needed to add a lefty reliever to the 40-man roster, and with Mitch Haniger's return right around the corner, Wilson was expendable. He could remain in the organization as outfield depth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read