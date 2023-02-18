Wilson signed a minor-league contract on Saturday with Boston, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
It's a return to the Boston organization for Wilson, as he was acquired for Blake Swihart back in 2019. The outfielder spent last year in the Seattle organization, before being designated for assignment and outrighted off the roster in January. Wilson would have to be added to the 40-man roster in order to play for the Red Sox in 2023, and likely just provides organizational depth for the club at Triple-A Worcester.