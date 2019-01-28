Povse (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Povse was booted off the 40-man roster to make room for Seattle's most recent acquisition, Hunter Strickland. Povse has yet to make his big-league debut, spending time with Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma a season ago. He figures to begin the 2019 campaign with the Rainiers.