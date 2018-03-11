Mariners' Max Povse: Removed from rotation consideration
The Mariners optioned Povse to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Povse's move to the minors likely leaves Erasmo Ramirez (lat), Marco Gonzales, Ariel Miranda and Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) to compete for two spots at the back of the Seattle rotation. The 24-year-old Povse will probably have to master the Triple-A level first before earning another look in the big leagues. He was roughed up in 31.2 innings with Tacoma in 2017, posting a 7.39 ERA and 1.70 WHIP.
