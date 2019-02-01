Mariners' Max Povse: Heads to Triple-A
Povse cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Povse was designated for assignment last Sunday but will remain with the Mariners after going unclaimed on waivers. According to TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune, the 25-year-old is still set to attend major-league spring training as he posted an 8.84 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over eight starts after his mid-season promotion to Tacoma last year.
