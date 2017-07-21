Povse was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

The Mariners needed to clear a space on the roster for newly-acquired David Phelps, and Povse proved to be the subsequent casualty. The 23-year-old has had a rough go over three appearances with Seattle this season, allowing five runs (three earned) over 3.2 innings out of the bullpen. He returns to Tacoma, where he'll have a chance to work out the kinks and improve upon his 4.33 ERA in the minors this year.

