Povse is 1-6 with an 8.84 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 36.2 innings over eight starts for Triple-A Tacoma.

The towering right-hander has hit a wall at the Triple-A level following a fairly brisk progression up the minor-league ladder prior to last season. After arriving via trade with the Braves in 2017, Povse put together a solid stint at Double-A Arkansas before bumping up to Tacoma to finish off the season. He was hit hard over 13 appearances (five starts), posting a 7.39 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 31.2 innings. It's been more of the same thus far this season, with the fact Povse has already yielded a career-high six home runs certainly playing a significant part in his struggles. The 24-year-old right-hander is also struggling with his control more than at any other professional stop -- as evidenced by a mammoth 6.9 BB/9 -- but ironically, he also sports a career-high 11.2 K/9.