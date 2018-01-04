Povse will enter camp as a starter, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners were hoping to convert the 6-foot-8 Povse into a multi-inning reliever last season, but he struggled significantly, giving up five runs over 3.2 innings in the major-league pen and stumbling to a 7.39 ERA in 31.2 innings at Triple-A Tacoma. There's no reason to believe that Povse is a favorite to win a rotation spot out of camp, but if he performs well in the Triple-A rotation he could be a candidate to earn some starts later in the summer for a Mariners team which lacks quality starting pitching depth.