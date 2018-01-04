Mariners' Max Povse: Will compete for rotation spot
Povse will enter camp as a starter, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners were hoping to convert the 6-foot-8 Povse into a multi-inning reliever last season, but he struggled significantly, giving up five runs over 3.2 innings in the major-league pen and stumbling to a 7.39 ERA in 31.2 innings at Triple-A Tacoma. There's no reason to believe that Povse is a favorite to win a rotation spot out of camp, but if he performs well in the Triple-A rotation he could be a candidate to earn some starts later in the summer for a Mariners team which lacks quality starting pitching depth.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...