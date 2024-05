The Orioles traded Baumann and Michael Perez to the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for Blake Hunt.

The 28-year-old righty was squeezed off the Orioles' 40-man roster Saturday to make room for Grayson Rodriguez, and Baumann will now find a new home in the Mariners' bullpen. He sports a 3.44 ERA and 1.47 WHIP alongside a 16:9 K:BB through 18.1 frames and should settle in as a middle reliever.