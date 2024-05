The Orioles designated Baumann for assignment Saturday.

Baumann doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so the Orioles will have to remove him from their 40-man roster in order to create room on the big-league squad for Grayson Rodriguez (shoulder), who came off the injured list Saturday. Baumann has posted a 3.44 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 18.1 innings this season and will likely attract interest on the waiver wire from teams in need of bullpen help.