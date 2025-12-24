Baumann signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Wednesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Baumann logged a 4.20 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 19:12 K:BB and 53.7 percent groundball rate in 15 innings as a reliever in NPB last year. Prior to heading to Japan for one year, the 30-year-old righty registered a 4.95 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 147 strikeouts in 167.1 MLB innings, almost exclusively as a reliever. Baumann's poor control (16 percent walk rate in Japan) would likely limit him to low-leverage relief work if he earns a call-up in 2026.