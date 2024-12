Baumann was released by the Marlins on Monday and later signed with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Baumann was the definition of a journeyman in 2024, making stops with the Orioles, Angels, Marlins, Mariners and Giants. He didn't pitch particularly well, posting a 5.55 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with a 58:28 K:BB across 58.1 frames, so he'll look for a better outcome overseas in 2025.