Leake (3-5) took the loss Monday, surrendering seven runs on 11 hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings while striking out four as the Mariners fell 10-9 to the Rangers.

Texas clubbed five homers in total on the night, but Leake took the brunt of their attack in his worst performance of the season. The veteran right-hander has served up multiple home runs in five of his 10 starts so far, and he'll carry a 4.73 ERA and 45:11 K:BB through 59 innings into his next outing Sunday in Oakland.