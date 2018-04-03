Mariners' Mike Marjama: On bench again Tuesday
Marjama is out of the lineup Tuesday for the second game in a row, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Marjama is temporarily the Mariners' starting catcher while Mike Zunino (oblique) is on the disabled list, though Zunino is expected to be back April 7 once his minimum stay on the DL is exhausted. David Freitas will start at catcher for the second straight game. That raises the possibility that the Mariners prefer Freitas and that it could be Marjama who is sent down when Zunino returns, though Marjama won the backup catcher job in spring training and it's unlikely that the team's opinion has changed so quickly.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Late addition to Opening Day lineup•
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Wins backup catcher job•
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Listed as starting catcher Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Lands DH duty Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...