Marjama is out of the lineup Tuesday for the second game in a row, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Marjama is temporarily the Mariners' starting catcher while Mike Zunino (oblique) is on the disabled list, though Zunino is expected to be back April 7 once his minimum stay on the DL is exhausted. David Freitas will start at catcher for the second straight game. That raises the possibility that the Mariners prefer Freitas and that it could be Marjama who is sent down when Zunino returns, though Marjama won the backup catcher job in spring training and it's unlikely that the team's opinion has changed so quickly.